Gov. Kelly anticipates economic boost in 2026 with World Cup bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will score an economic boost in 2026 after Kansas City was named a World Cup host city.

Gov. Laura Kelly (D-Kansas) said she has been waiting to hear the city was selected since the bidding process began two-and-a-half years ago.

”There is no doubt that Kansas City and the metro region are the smallest region that was selected in this entire process,” she continued saying, “We are in the big leagues now with New York, Boston, Houston, and Los Angeles...it’s fantastic!”

While soccer fans cheer knowing the sport’s biggest tournament will be in their own backyard, state leaders in both Kansas and Missouri are celebrating the economic win.

Kelly said, ”I have heard it is anywhere from $160 million to $600 million in impact on the region when this comes to fruition. That is huge!”

Local businesses said they are also eager to reap the benefits.

”Obviously Kansas City does have a lot of inventory, but there are a lot of people filling that, so I do feel as though the Lawrence and Topeka area will be seeing a lot of that money into the economy,” said Tracy Waller, General Manager of Topeka’s Cyrus Hotel.

The governor said it also allows Kansas to shine in the international spotlight.

”This is a worldwide event. This is not like the baseball World Series or the Super Bowl, we are going to be featured all across the world,” Kelly continued saying, “This thing will be watched by billions of people and there will be millions of people who will be coming into our different communities.”

She added that the economic gains the state has made in recent years is what led to this moment.

”If you look back to how successful we have been with economic development just over the last 3 and a half years, that did not happen by accident,” Kelly said. “That happened because there has been a lot of investment and there has also been a whole lot of planning and hard work that has gone into it. So, we will just continue doing that and when we have an opportunity like this to showcase Kansas, we will be ready.”

The World Cup games in Kansas City will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on the Missouri side, but Kelly said facilities like Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park will be used as practice fields, bringing more fans across the border.

