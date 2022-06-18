Advertisement

Chiefs to host 8 local schools in all-day competition at Washburn University

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Devon Key (42), safety Justin Reid (20) and safety...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Devon Key (42), safety Justin Reid (20) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) stretch during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will host eight local schools to play against each other in an all-day competition at Washburn University.

In partnership with Nike, the Kansas City Chiefs says it will host eight high school football teams for an “11-On” competition at Washburn University’s Yager Stadium, 1925 SW College Ave., on Friday, June 24.

The Chiefs said 11-On is a unique, half-day, team experience initiative that supports scholastic high school football team competition. It said the program focuses on building character and life skills - along with team foundations - through an exciting and fast-paced competitive event.

Participating schools include:

The team noted that the event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. with different schools competing throughout the day. It said the event format includes multiple 7-on-7 games along with position-specific drills conducted in alternating drill stations to work on skills and technique.

Chiefs said 11-On powered by Nike is open to the public and free to attend - whether a family member or friend is competing or not.

In addition to the on-field competition, the Chiefs said it will also bring a Lombardi Trophy display for photos. It said the Chiefs Training Lab powered by GEHA - the club’s mobile, interactive experience to teach youth about the importance of health, wellness and being active - will also be at the event.

The Chiefs also indicated that USA Football will join it to host the Blitz events in conjunction with the 11-On event in Topeka. It said USA Football’s Topeka Blitz is a free family event that features exciting youth football clinics, yard games and giveaways for kids and families.

The Topeka Blitz will run from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Parents and children are required to register for this event.

The Chiefs noted that USA Football is the sport’s national governing body and a member organization of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

To register for the Topeka Blitz, click HERE.

