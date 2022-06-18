Chiefs to host 8 local schools in all-day competition at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will host eight local schools to play against each other in an all-day competition at Washburn University.

In partnership with Nike, the Kansas City Chiefs says it will host eight high school football teams for an “11-On” competition at Washburn University’s Yager Stadium, 1925 SW College Ave., on Friday, June 24.

The Chiefs said 11-On is a unique, half-day, team experience initiative that supports scholastic high school football team competition. It said the program focuses on building character and life skills - along with team foundations - through an exciting and fast-paced competitive event.

Participating schools include:

The team noted that the event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. with different schools competing throughout the day. It said the event format includes multiple 7-on-7 games along with position-specific drills conducted in alternating drill stations to work on skills and technique.

Chiefs said 11-On powered by Nike is open to the public and free to attend - whether a family member or friend is competing or not.

In addition to the on-field competition, the Chiefs said it will also bring a Lombardi Trophy display for photos. It said the Chiefs Training Lab powered by GEHA - the club’s mobile, interactive experience to teach youth about the importance of health, wellness and being active - will also be at the event.

The Chiefs also indicated that USA Football will join it to host the Blitz events in conjunction with the 11-On event in Topeka. It said USA Football’s Topeka Blitz is a free family event that features exciting youth football clinics, yard games and giveaways for kids and families.

The Topeka Blitz will run from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Parents and children are required to register for this event.

The Chiefs noted that USA Football is the sport’s national governing body and a member organization of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

To register for the Topeka Blitz, click HERE.

