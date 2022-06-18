Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - KBI agents are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of a Lyon Co. highway on Friday afternoon.

KVOE reports that on Friday, June 17, law enforcement officials began an investigation into the discovery of a body along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon Co.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation told KVOE that a man’s body was found Friday afternoon near northbound mile marker 153. Agents said foul play is not currently suspected.

Other details about the case, including how the man died, are still under investigation. The man’s name has also not been released.

KVOE also noted that the Kansas Highway Patrol and Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office were involved in the early processes of the investigation before the case was given to the KBI.

