Advertisement

Authorities responding to wreck along Highway 40

Road Closed Graphic
Road Closed Graphic(MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities are responding to a wreck along US 40.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed the wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of SE US 40, near Shawnee Heights Rd. The road is closed as crews work the scene.

13 NEWS has a crew in route, and is awaiting a response from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office. This story will be updated as further details are made available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly talks about the exciting economic impact the World Cup being hosted in...
Gov. Kelly anticipates economic boost in 2026 with World Cup bid
The National Memorial to Fallen Educators has been re-dedicated in Emporia and added two...
Senators honor fallen Kansas educators, Uvalde teachers at memorial re-dedication
The National Memorial to Fallen Educators has been re-dedicated in Emporia and added two...
Senators honor fallen Kansas educators, Uvalde teachers at memorial re-dedication
Hot Father's Day Weekend
Hot and sunny for Father's Day Weekend