Advertisement

5 rushed to hospital following crash southwest of Clinton Lake

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to a Douglas Co. hospital on Friday evening after a 2-vehicle accident southwest of Clinton Lake.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, deputies closed the intersection of E 251 and N 851 Diagonal Rd. southwest of Clinton Lake following a 2-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary information indicated that at least one person suffered serious injuries and four others were taken via ambulance to an area hospital.

Deputies said the Accident Reconstruction team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.
Officials stand guard outside Topeka home
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Authorities investigating fatal wreck along Highway 40
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Officers close the westbound ramps of I-470 at 29th St. after traffic lights fail on June 17,...
I-470 ramp reopened at 29th St. after hit-and-run closure
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection

Latest News

TUS track team competes at Seaman High School
Local track team represents Topeka in AAU meet
(File)
Former JC Mayor Mick Wunder passes away
Bill Snyder talked with a fan during a Junction City appearance this week
Bill Snyder explains how his Kansas State journey began
Train derailment cleanup north of Lawrence
Lawrence train derailment cleanup