5 rushed to hospital following crash southwest of Clinton Lake

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to a Douglas Co. hospital on Friday evening after a 2-vehicle accident southwest of Clinton Lake.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, deputies closed the intersection of E 251 and N 851 Diagonal Rd. southwest of Clinton Lake following a 2-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary information indicated that at least one person suffered serious injuries and four others were taken via ambulance to an area hospital.

Deputies said the Accident Reconstruction team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.