17 arrested in targeted Geary Co. drug operation

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office made 17 arrests in a targeted drug operation on Thursday and Friday.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday and Friday evenings, June 16 and 17, deputies, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency and staff from the County Attorney’s Office held a “directed enforcement operation” within the county’s borders.

During the operation, deputies said 17 arrests were made. They said the operation totaled 11 drug cases - 9 of which were for methamphetamine, fentanyl or “Dirty 30″ pills (fentanyl-laced opioid pills).

Deputies said the operation also recovered one stolen gun, garnered one Driving Under the Influence arrest and cleared 6 active arrest warrants.

