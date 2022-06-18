Advertisement

10 RCPD fathers surprised with shopping spree

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Heading into Father’s Day weekend, Academy Sports and Outdoors in Manhattan wanted to give back to a few fathers from the Riley County Police Department.

Ten members of the RCPD, officers, corrections officers and dispatcher were surprised with a $200 dollar shopping spree courtesy of Academy Sports.

The fathers were given gift cards and sent throughout the store to shop for something for themselves.

“It’s really cool. It’s…It’s not really something you expect. The kids alone are another reward, but it’s cool to get that extra little something.” Riley County Police Department, Officer Carson Lang says.

The Riley County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #17 and RCPD would like to thank Roy and Rodney at Manhattan’s Academy Sports and Outdoors for supporting and surprising their first responders for Father’s Day.

