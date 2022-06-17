Advertisement

Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pexels/Generic graphic)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore.

The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option.

On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with News On 6 in Tulsa showing the sheer size of the reptile which wardens believe was likely released into the lake recently.

Yes, Oklahoma has alligators. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) says this 10-footer was found at...

Posted by Meteorologist Michael Armstrong on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

13 News at Six
Aerial footage of a cattle operation in Reno County, Kansas
Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths
UWGT 2022 Day of Giving total
UWGT: 2022 Day of Giving most successful with more than $30K raised
Dinosaurs Alive!
Topeka Zoo extends Dinosaurs Alive! with Dino Parade
Helping Hands Humane Society
HHHS set to receive $75K grant as it sees increase in homeless dogs