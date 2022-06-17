Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore.

The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option.

On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with News On 6 in Tulsa showing the sheer size of the reptile which wardens believe was likely released into the lake recently.

Yes, Oklahoma has alligators. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) says this 10-footer was found at... Posted by Meteorologist Michael Armstrong on Thursday, June 16, 2022

