UWGT: 2022 Day of Giving most successful with more than $30K raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka has touted 2022′s Day of Giving as the most successful in history with more than $30,000 raised for community activities.

United Way of Greater Topeka says 2022′s Day of Giving has been the most successful yet according to Vice President of Resource Development Angel Romero.

“We couldn’t be more excited about these results! This has been our most successful Day of Giving ever- but even more important than the amount is the lives that will be changed because of the donors who stepped forward,” Romero said. “For example, these dollars would pay for an entire week of high-quality preschool for a whole classroom of students at Pine Ridge Prep Preschool. That’s a significant investment in our community’s future.”

UWGT said the $30,179 raised from the third year of the single-day mostly online giving event was a $10,000 increase from 2021. It said it uses the day to punctuate the final month of its annual campaign and encourage those who may have missed the chance to donate earlier.

“We’ve always known what a generous community we live in – but it still amazes us each year to see the kind of impact that can be made on a single day,” UWGT CEO Jessica Lehnherr said. “The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that we truly are stronger when we work together to tackle our community’s biggest challenges. These dollars will enable us to continue the important work of building a strong, healthy and equitable community for everyone.”

Romero noted that the money raised on the Day of Giving could mean the following for the community:

One week of high-quality preschool for a class of students at Pine Ridge Prep

5 years of books for 10 children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Access for 34 students to a real-life financial simulation and classroom instruction to learn about financial management and planning

A prepared meal, safety visit, and monthly education opportunity for 133 seniors.

UWGT also said it used the day to connect with workplace campaigns and community partners. It said Laird Noller Ford and MCP Group both held breakfast kickoffs for employees to promote the day. It said both are important corporate partners who run workplace campaigns like volunteering at the Nancy Perry Day of Caring, serving on investment panels, or participating in the Christmas Bureau.

The organization noted that staff and volunteers also gave out books and activity kits to students and families who gathered at Topeka Public Schools’ summer nutrition sites at Pine Ridge Prep, Quincy Elementary and Westminster Presbyterian Church. It said volunteers from the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard also helped paint and clean one of the Boys & Girls Club facilities.

UWGT indicated that the current annual campaign will end on June 30. Donors can still give at anytime online HERE or during visiting hours at its office at 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd.

UWGT said it will announce 2022′s total and recognize successful campaigns at its July 12 Campaign Celebration which will include the presentation of five campaign awards for large and small businesses.

For tickets to the Campaign Celebration, click HERE.

