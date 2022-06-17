Upcoming KANSASWORKS job fair to highlight state agency openings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The upcoming KANSASWORKS virtual job fair will highlight job openings within Kansas state agencies.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has invited all Kansans who seek employment to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair - which will focus on state agency job openings.

“Our state employees are vital to the essential services our agencies deliver to the people of Kansas. Finding qualified candidates to fill open positions is important to maintaining and expanding the best-in-class service the state has to offer,” Gov. Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans looking for work to take this opportunity to explore public service career options during the virtual job fair.”

Kelly said the Virtual Job Fair will highlight full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships within many of the state’s 98 agencies. She said there are currently 863 openings in state government across Kansas.

“KANSASWORKS has done a wonderful job of connecting Kansas employers and job seekers through the virtual platform, and I’m pleased they are focusing on jobs within state government for this job fair,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Our state agencies need skilled employees to ensure the successful programs and services that benefit Kansans have the ability to modify, grow and expand.”

The Governor noted that there have been 14 virtual job fairs since the start of 2020, with hundreds of employers and jobseekers participating. She said the online job fairs allow those who are looking for work to fill out applications, live chat, and interview virtually with participating agencies.

Kelly indicated that registration is required for participation in the job fair, regardless of previous participation. She said job seekers can also find a Job Seeker Training Video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Participants have been encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request to hold a video interview during the fair.

To register for the Virtual Job Fair, click HERE.

