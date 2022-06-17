Advertisement

Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.

FILE
FILE(WEAU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - N 1900 Rd. has been closed at the railroad tracks after a train derailed toppling 20 cargo cars full of coal.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 5:10 p.m. emergency officials were called to the area north of N 1900 Rd. on the Union Pacific tracks with reports of a train derailment.

George Diepenbrock of the Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that about 20 cargo cars full of coal detached from the engine and derailed - which caused significant damage to the rails and railroad crossing at N 1900 Rd.

Deputies also said a large amount of coal was spilled in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies have been in contact with Union Pacific staff about the derailment and staff from Grant Township have been contacted to bring barricades to shut down N. 1900 Rd. on the east and west side of the crossing. 13 NEWS has also reached out to Union Pacific for comment.

No injuries were reported associated with the derailment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

The National Memorial to Fallen Educators has been re-dedicated in Emporia and added two...
Senators honor fallen Kansas educators, Uvalde teachers at memorial re-dedication
The National Memorial to Fallen Educators has been re-dedicated in Emporia and added two...
Senators honor fallen Kansas educators, Uvalde teachers at memorial re-dedication
Hot Father's Day Weekend
Hot and sunny for Father's Day Weekend
Kansas Covid unemployment recovery