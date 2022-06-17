Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - N 1900 Rd. has been closed at the railroad tracks after a train derailed toppling 20 cargo cars full of coal.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 5:10 p.m. emergency officials were called to the area north of N 1900 Rd. on the Union Pacific tracks with reports of a train derailment.

George Diepenbrock of the Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that about 20 cargo cars full of coal detached from the engine and derailed - which caused significant damage to the rails and railroad crossing at N 1900 Rd.

Deputies also said a large amount of coal was spilled in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies have been in contact with Union Pacific staff about the derailment and staff from Grant Township have been contacted to bring barricades to shut down N. 1900 Rd. on the east and west side of the crossing. 13 NEWS has also reached out to Union Pacific for comment.

No injuries were reported associated with the derailment.

