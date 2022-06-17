TPD closes westbound I-470 ramp at 29th St. after traffic signals go offline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound I-470 ramp at 29th St. in Topeka has closed after the traffic signals went offline Friday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 17, to alert drivers that all traffic signals in the area of I-470 and 29th St. are out.

Officers said the westbound I-470 ramp at 29th has been shut down and will remain so until power can be restored and traffic can be stabilized at the busy intersection.

TPD has asked drivers to find a different route if they are headed to the 29th and Fairlawn area.

