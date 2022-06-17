Advertisement

Topeka’s Woodland tied for 14th after U.S. Open Round 1; Beckler T144

Gary Woodland hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...
Gary Woodland hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Gary Woodland remains in the hunt at the U.S. Open, finishing Round 1 three strokes behind the leader.

The Shawnee Heights and KU alum wrapped up the day at 1-under with three birdies and two bogeys.

In his major debut, Washburn Rural and Washburn alum Andrew Beckler finished his first day tied for 144th at 8-over.

Woodland tees off Round 2 at 7:02 a.m. CT Friday. Beckler is in the final group of the day, beginning at 1:42 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Kansas City sports fans, dignitaries and many more celebrated the City of Fountains as a World...
GOLAZO! Kansas City scores bid as World Cup host city in 2026
Jace McDown, ESU
ESU All-American Jace McDown named linebacker coach
Downtown Kansas City is dressed up for the World Cup host city announcement on June 16, 2022.
‘We Want The World Cup!’ Downtown KC preps for host cities announcement Thursday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin (left), Markquis Nowell (right) at Washburn basketball camp
Kansas State men’s basketball players hit the court at Washburn basketball camp