Topeka’s Woodland tied for 14th after U.S. Open Round 1; Beckler T144

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Gary Woodland remains in the hunt at the U.S. Open, finishing Round 1 three strokes behind the leader.

The Shawnee Heights and KU alum wrapped up the day at 1-under with three birdies and two bogeys.

In his major debut, Washburn Rural and Washburn alum Andrew Beckler finished his first day tied for 144th at 8-over.

Woodland tees off Round 2 at 7:02 a.m. CT Friday. Beckler is in the final group of the day, beginning at 1:42 p.m. CT.

There’s just something about @GaryWoodland at the U.S. Open 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6Ty303YYw0 — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) June 17, 2022

