Topeka’s Woodland tied for 14th after U.S. Open Round 1; Beckler T144
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Gary Woodland remains in the hunt at the U.S. Open, finishing Round 1 three strokes behind the leader.
The Shawnee Heights and KU alum wrapped up the day at 1-under with three birdies and two bogeys.
In his major debut, Washburn Rural and Washburn alum Andrew Beckler finished his first day tied for 144th at 8-over.
Woodland tees off Round 2 at 7:02 a.m. CT Friday. Beckler is in the final group of the day, beginning at 1:42 p.m. CT.
