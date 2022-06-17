Surveys in: Kansans to travel nearly 450 miles less due to spike in gas prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansans have shaved nearly 450 miles off their summer road trips this year due to soaring gas prices and inflation.

With the national gas price average falling below $5 on Friday, June 17, but still draining Kansans wallets, Family Destinations Guide says it released its report on Reduced Road Trips.

Family Destinations Guide said it surveyed 3,023 road trippers to find how soaring gas prices and rising inflation will affect summer vacation plans in 2022.

According to the survey, Kansans said their usual summer road trips will be cut by 79%. Usually, each average road trip from the state is 568 miles, however, this summer the average is expected to be 120 miles - 448 miles less than years before.

The report said it is not just road trippers altering summer vacation plans either. It said care rentals have had one of the largest price hikes - at around 40% more expensive than the average over the previous decade.

Coupled with price increases in line with summer travel demand, Family Destinations Guide said those who vacation over the summer will likely look to dedicate fewer finances towards fuel and travel.

Family Destinations Guide also said those in Alaska and Wyoming reported they would travel closest to home. Vacationers there reported they would travel 90% less than their previous road trips. In Alaska, it said this would be the equivalent of a short trip from the state capital, Juneau, to Saint Therese.

When it comes to concerns about summer, the report found that 75% of respondents said they are more worried about high inflation costs and prices than they are about COVID-19. Combined with overall increased costs of living, it said many vacationers are looking to save money wherever possible.

In fact, Family Destinations Guide said nearly three-in-four respondents said they are more likely to opt in for free activities - like board games at their hotel - rather than paid-fora activities over their vacation time this year. And, it said nearly half said they are more likely to eat at casual fast-food stops or street vendors compared to sit-down restaurants and bars this year.

Given the exponentially high price for car rentals, the report also found that one-in-three vacationers reported they are more likely to visit a destination that does not require driving, which could in turn be a boost for beach destinations.

“It’s a harsh reality that overall travel costs have heightened due to soaring inflation rates and gas costs,” Rose Ackermann at Family Destinations Guide said. “When booking your summer vacation, try to ensure that you take full advantage of specials, discounts and coupons available to maximize your financial ability to spend funds on fun and save money where possible in an already expensive economic climate.”

Additionally, Family Destinations Guide said nearly three-in-four regular road trippers admitted that they are more likely to skip their summer road trip this year due to the high price of gas and inflation costs.

To read the full report or see where other states fall, click HERE.

