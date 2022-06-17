From stroke to gold medal, Washburn Law student celebrates recovery from stroke

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University Law School student is a world champion soccer player, just 18 months after having to relearn to walk.

Emily Lauritsen calls her gold medal win with the U.S. Para National Soccer Team validation.

“A lot of people had been telling me they could see my improvement. I know the strides I’ve made, but I don’t think it ever clicked in my brain...how much progress I made,” she said.

Emily can’t tell people much about the early months of her recovery.

“I don’t remember a whole lot from like October 2020 until February or March of 2021,” she said. “I know the entire month of October, I had the worst headache of my life. I had just this pounding headache, and I kept writing it off like I’m busy. I’m stressed with school.”

Emily was a second-year law student at Washburn. She was 30-years-old and healthy. Her wife, Britt, took her to the emergency room on a Sunday in early November 2020. Emily got medication, went home, and, the next morning, suffered a grand mal seizure. Talking to a new doctor that day, they insisted something wasn’t right.

“They did a CT scan, and that’s kind of when our whole world changed,” Britt said.

Emily had suffered a stroke. It affected her right side movement, plus the area of her brain controlling emotion, word recall and memory.

“It was pretty traumatizing. I think probably the most scary part of it was not being able to give a while lot of assurances of what this is going to look like,” Britt said. “It took a long time to be comfortable just being again and living life as close to normal as you can.”

Recovery brought Emily to Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital in Topeka, where she worked with therapists Krista Hanzlicek and Becky Foster.

“I remember the first day she came into the clinic, she was in a wheelchair, and she looked terrified,” Hanzlicek said.

“She was so tired, so worn out,” Foster recalled.

Emily cannot recall most of those early sessions.

“I remember bits and pieces, but I couldn’t tell you what those conversations were,” she said. “I know I always felt happy when I had to go therapy because I felt like I was going to improve.”

She clearly remembers a turning point in Spring 2021.

“I was like, ‘You know, I think I want to do a half marathon, just because!’” she said.

It wasn’t long before her steps shuffling down the hall became full-on running.

“She would accomplish it, and she would giggle,” Hanzlicek recalls. “We were running, and she was laughing the whole time.”

Emily ran that half-marathon one year after her stroke. Then, Britt found an application for the U.S. Para National Soccer team. Emily made the team, and, in May, traveled to Spain, where they won the IFCPF World Cup.

“I’m the biggest fan girl ever! I’m married to a World Cup champion - not many people can say that,” Britt said. “She is on a senior level U.S. national team when 18 months ago, we didn’t know if she was going to walk again.”

Emily says, even more than reinforcing the strides she made physically, the experience helped her realize she’s not alone.

“Finding those opportunities to get in where you fit in, find people that have similar lived and shared experiences that you do,” she said. “Being around people that can empathize has made a world of difference. You are an individual that can thrive, that can be successful.”

Although she’s quick to add she has the best team at home.

“By being at KRH and having the therapists that I had and having the family that I have, that’s how I was able to make my recovery,” Emily said.

Her therapists say Emily put in all the work.

“It’s amazing to see how far she’s gone and all the things she’s accomplished,” Hanzlicek said.

“Emily’s story is why I love my job,” Foster said. “Keep fighting, put your best effort into it and you’ll get there. Emily’s proof.”

Britt said she is thankful for a team that listened to Emily and pushed her.

“When you’re saying these are our goals and come hell or high water we are going to accomplish those or come as close as we possibly can, you’re going to find people who are going to push you to do that,” Britt said. “That is the reason she’s sitting here as amazing as she is, is because she asked the right people and she had the right people in her corner to make that happen.”

Emily is back at Washburn Law and plans to graduate next year. She said she would like to keep playing on the U.S. national team, but you have to show your disability. Classifying out would mean she’s continuing to recover and improve, which she said also would be a good thing.

In retrospect, Emily and Britt say she may have had signs of a stroke. Health experts remind you the classic symptoms can be remembered using the acronym FAST: if your face starts dropping; an arm becomes heavy or drifts down; or your speech becomes slurred or difficult, it’s time to call 9-1-1. Fast action can mean better recovery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.