St. Francis shows off new Orthopedic and Sports Medicine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis is excited about its newly renovated space on the west side of town.

The hospital held an open house at its Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Office Thursday.

After a few years of work, the medical staff is back in the office; complete with new X-ray rooms, exam rooms, and enough space for a few more doctors. They say the upgrades will increase their productivity.

“It’s a really nice facility, and a lot more efficient for us to see patients,” Physician Assistant David Oaks said.

“This gives us a little more capacity to continue to grow in the future and continue to try to get patients more efficiently in and out as things pop up,” Peter Loo, Primary Care Sports Medicine specialist, said.

The Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Office is located at 6001 SW 6th Ave., right by the Tallgrass Surgery Center.

