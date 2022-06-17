Advertisement

Senators honor fallen Kansas educators, Uvalde teachers at memorial re-dedication

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Memorial to Fallen Educators has been re-dedicated in Emporia and added two teachers who were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

KVOE radio live-streamed the event on Friday morning, June 17. KVOE reports that the newest additions to the memorial were 16 teachers, administrators, custodians, and other staff members.

About 14 educators from 2020 and 2021 were added on Friday because induction ceremonies have not been held over the last two years due to COVID. The last two educators added were teachers who were killed at the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

According to KVOE, Kansas Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran attended the event to recognize the fallen educators.

A banquet was held at 5 p.m., along with a formal induction ceremony at Emporia State University.

13 NEWS Ralph Hipp was the emcee of the day’s events.

