Police respond to south Topeka residence Friday morning

Police responded Friday morning to a residence in the 400 block of S.W. Hillside Drive in south...
Police responded Friday morning to a residence in the 400 block of S.W. Hillside Drive in south Topeka. Details about the incident were expected to be released later Friday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police units responded to a south Topeka home Friday morning and remained at the scene for more than two hours.

Officers were seen outside a home late Friday morning in the 400 block of S.W. Hillside Drive. The location was just north of S.W. 27th and Topeka Boulevard.

Details about the incident, which was reported to be ongoing around 9:30 a.m., weren’t immediately available.

Police at the scene said no injuries occurred during the incident.

Additional information was expected to be released later Friday by the Topeka Police Department.

