Olathe man in custody after police chase ends in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man is in custody after a police chase ended in the Lawrence Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Thursday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, while parked westbound on 33rd St. at the stop light for the Iowa St. intersection, deputies said they saw a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by Austin Thomas Whitacre, 23, of Olathe, speed north on Iowa.

Deputies said they attempted to catch up to the vehicle, however, while driving north, they watched the suspect lose control and spin out. They were able to catch up to the car as Whitacre regained control before stopping at a red light.

As deputies again attempted to stop the Honda, they said the Whitacre pulled over as if he was attempting to stop before he accelerated again. As they pursued the vehicle, deputies said Whitacre attempted to turn right after slowing for a red light at 27th and Iowa St., however, he failed to negotiate the curve.

Deputies said the Accord drove over the northeast curb into the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot and hit two cars while pushing one into a third. Whitacre then exited the vehicle and deputies were able to take him into custody.

No injuries were reported in connection with the chase.

The Sheriff’s Office said Whitacre was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail for two counts of driving under the influence and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.