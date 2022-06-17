Advertisement

Officials stand guard outside Topeka home

Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.
Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City law enforcement officials could be seen standing guard outside a Topeka home on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, June 17, there was a heavy police presence outside of a home at 620 block of SW Crest Dr. in Topeka.

Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.
Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

13 NEWS has contacted the Topeka Police Department for more information, however, officials have not yet confirmed what is happening.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

FILE
Kansas offers aid to ranchers losing cattle to extreme heat
FILE - This July 1, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals...
RX Company to pay Kansans $1.28 million after alleged fraud settlement
The KCK police department is opening up about a suspected fentanyl overdose and how fast a...
‘I knew I was dying’: How 5 rounds of Narcan possibly saved KCK police officer’s life
FILE
NWS issues Excessive Heat Watch for NEK as heat indices expected to reach 110°