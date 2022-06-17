Officials stand guard outside Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City law enforcement officials could be seen standing guard outside a Topeka home on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, June 17, there was a heavy police presence outside of a home at 620 block of SW Crest Dr. in Topeka.

Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

13 NEWS has contacted the Topeka Police Department for more information, however, officials have not yet confirmed what is happening.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.