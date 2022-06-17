Officials stand guard outside Topeka home
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City law enforcement officials could be seen standing guard outside a Topeka home on Friday morning.
On Friday morning, June 17, there was a heavy police presence outside of a home at 620 block of SW Crest Dr. in Topeka.
13 NEWS has contacted the Topeka Police Department for more information, however, officials have not yet confirmed what is happening.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.