Advertisement

NWS issues Excessive Heat Watch for NEK as heat indices expected to reach 110°

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With heat indices expected to reach 110 degrees in Northeast Kansas over the weekend, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch.

Shawnee County Emergency Communications says on Friday, June 17, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the county from Saturday afternoon, June 18, through Monday evening, June 20.

Emergency Management said Excessive Heat Warnings are issued when conditions are favorable for an “excessive heat event” in the upcoming 24 or 72 hours. It said a Watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased, but the occurrence and timing is still uncertain.

Emergency Mgmt. noted that a Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. It said the general rule for the Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least 2 days and nighttime air temperatures remain high.

The NWS has forecast temperatures in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees over the weekend - combined with humid conditions, Kansans can expect heat indices to range between 102 and 110 degrees.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgmt. and emergency partners have urged residents to take precautions to ensure their health, safety and well-being during days of high heat and humidity.

Emergency Mgmt. said it encourages residents to know the symptoms of heat injuries and to monitor themselves, neighbors and co-workers for signs of heat-related illness or injury. It said even short periods of high temperatures can cause serious health problems or heat-related injuries.

Topekans have been encouraged to drink plenty of cool - nonalcoholic - beverages regardless of activity level to help prevent heat injuries.

Emergency Mgmt. noted that air-conditioning is the best protective factor against heat-related injuries and death. During conditions of extreme heat, it said residents should spend time in locations with air-conditioning.

For more information about heat-related illnesses or injuries, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

FILE - This July 1, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals...
RX Company to pay Kansans $1.28 million after alleged fraud settlement
The KCK police department is opening up about a suspected fentanyl overdose and how fast a...
‘I knew I was dying’: How 5 rounds of Narcan possibly saved KCK police officer’s life
Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for...
NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
Stay cool and stay safe
The heat continues