NWS issues Excessive Heat Watch for NEK as heat indices expected to reach 110°

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With heat indices expected to reach 110 degrees in Northeast Kansas over the weekend, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch.

Shawnee County Emergency Communications says on Friday, June 17, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the county from Saturday afternoon, June 18, through Monday evening, June 20.

Emergency Management said Excessive Heat Warnings are issued when conditions are favorable for an “excessive heat event” in the upcoming 24 or 72 hours. It said a Watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased, but the occurrence and timing is still uncertain.

Emergency Mgmt. noted that a Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. It said the general rule for the Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least 2 days and nighttime air temperatures remain high.

The NWS has forecast temperatures in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees over the weekend - combined with humid conditions, Kansans can expect heat indices to range between 102 and 110 degrees.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgmt. and emergency partners have urged residents to take precautions to ensure their health, safety and well-being during days of high heat and humidity.

Emergency Mgmt. said it encourages residents to know the symptoms of heat injuries and to monitor themselves, neighbors and co-workers for signs of heat-related illness or injury. It said even short periods of high temperatures can cause serious health problems or heat-related injuries.

Topekans have been encouraged to drink plenty of cool - nonalcoholic - beverages regardless of activity level to help prevent heat injuries.

Emergency Mgmt. noted that air-conditioning is the best protective factor against heat-related injuries and death. During conditions of extreme heat, it said residents should spend time in locations with air-conditioning.

For more information about heat-related illnesses or injuries,

