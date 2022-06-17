Advertisement

Nicky Lopez loses to KC Royals in salary arbitration

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an...
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an attempted steal of second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)(Mike Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez lost his salary arbitration case with the Royals on Friday and will get $2.55 million instead of his $2.9 million request, a decision that clinched management’s third straight winning record.

Teams lead 8-3 with just three cases pending, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Miami catcher Jacob Stallings.

Hearings are scheduled through next week.

Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Mike Moustakas rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh...
Reports: Former Royal, Brewer Mike Moustakas agrees to deal with Reds
New Royals owner John Sherman (left) poses with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred...
MLB owners approve sale of Royals to John Sherman
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the...
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) tips his hat to the crowd before a baseball game...
Soler hits 48th HR, Royals beat Twins in Yost's last game
Atlanta Braves' Billy Hamilton, left, celebrates with Josh Donaldson after scoring on a...
NL East champion Braves romp to 10-2 win over Royals