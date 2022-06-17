Advertisement

NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for...
Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lake Ozark, Mo. police have completed their investigation into a fatal traffic incident involving former NASCAR Cup Series star, Emporia native and current Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer, according to a report by Brian Dulle of Fox4. According to authorities, Bowyer was involved in a crash on June 5 that killed a 47-year old woman who was walking on a highway ramp.

The crash was reported to have occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, in the evening after the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54 near Osage Beach, approaching Missouri 242 when he struck a woman who was walking on the ramp. The woman, 47-year old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bowyer hit his brakes when he realized the crash had occurred, called 911, and pointed first responders to the victim. Authorities say Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content.

The crash report states that Simmons was under the influence of drugs, with a crystalline substance found among her belongings believed to be methamphetamine.

Bowyer was absent from last week’s Fox Sports broadcast at Sonoma with what the network called a “personal matter.” Thursday night, Bowyer addressed the fatal traffic accident in a statement provided to Fox4.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons,” read a statement from Clint Bowyer Racing. “This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

Bowyer raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2006 to 2020, earning 10 career victories and a best finish of second in the championship standings in 2012. He has served as the lead analyst for Fox’s coverage of NASCAR in each of the past two seasons.

