Mann urges DOC to release fertilizer import duties in face of inflation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Tracey Mann has urged the Department of Commerce from releasing duties on fertilizer imports from Trinidad and Tobago as Kansas farmers continue to struggle due to inflation.

On Wednesday, June 15, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) led several colleagues to send a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce which urges it to conder the record-high fertilizer cost.

Rep. Mann noted that the letter asks the DOC to consider the suspension of requirements placed on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer imports from Trinidad and Tobago.

“The Department’s decision to exercise its discretion to increase the producer/exporter’s cost of production, and thus its dumping margin, has effectively shut down all imports of [urea ammonium nitrate] UAN from Trinidad and Tobago at a time when U.S. fertilizer prices are at all-time highs,” the members wrote. “Unfortunately, the Department’s preliminary determination is only contributing to extreme hardship to America’s farmers.”

Congressman Mann said the letter came a day before the U.S. International Trade Commission heard final arguments in the antidumping duty investigation of UAN fertilizers from Trinidad and Tobago. He said he testified on behalf of Kansas farmers and agricultural producers who have made decisions on what to plant solely based on the cost of fertilizer rather than typical market conditions.

“Since the ITC’s determination to investigate UAN fertilizers from Trinidad and Tobago, conditions surrounding on-farm expenses in the United States have dramatically worsened,” Mann testified. “Extreme weather has significantly delayed or prolonged planting. The supply chain is the most congested it has been in decades. Farm production costs are at record levels; just in the last year, fuel is up 115%, natural gas is up 202%, and fertilizer is up 220%. To make matters worse, the Department of Commerce made the decision to effectively shut down all imports of UAN from Trinidad and Tobago.”

Mann indicated that the letter follows a bicameral bipartisan letter he and Moran, along with 84 other members, wrote the ITC which states that the elimination of the duties on fertilizer imports provides the most immediate chance for a near-term, partial remedy to the high costs of fertilizer before the end of the 2022 planting season.

