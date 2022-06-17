KU welcomes new Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU held an introductory press conference for new baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his family on Thursday. The university announced he’d be entering the helm on Wednesday afternoon.

Fitzgerald comes to KU after spending one year at LSU as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, and nine years at Dallas Baptist as an assistant coach, associate head coach, and recruiting coordinator.

“Why KU? It checked every box,” said Fitzgerald. “People, the institution, the location. You know, I really identify as a builder. I want to build, I want to be a part of something special for a really really long time. And I want something to be home.”

Fitzgerald said his faith and family are the two biggest things in his life.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff started off by thanking Rich Price for his tenure, and the mark he has left on KU Baseball.

Goff said that throughout the search process, Fitzgerald was described by others as a tireless recruiter, and a developer of men on and off the field.

“Through those calls, through that investigative work that we conducted, we heard his name over and over and over,” said Goff.

Fitzgerald ended the press conference by signing a special baseball for a fan in the audience, who has now had six KU head baseball coaches stamp their name on it.

After the press conference, Fitzgerald spoke with and shook hands with the KU players in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.