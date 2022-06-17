Advertisement

Kansas ranks 5th for best unemployment recovery in recent study

WalletHub ranks Kansas 5th in best unemployment recovery in May 2022 unemployment report
Kansas unemployment recovery 5th best in the United States in recent WalletHub study.
Kansas unemployment recovery 5th best in the United States in recent WalletHub study.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent WalletHub study found that Kansas ranks 5th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in the May unemployment rankings with an unemployment rate of just 2.3%.

The 4 states ahead of Kansas are (1) Minnesota, (2) New Hampshire, (3) Nebraska and (4) Indiana for unemployment recovery, although Kansas overall has the 6th lowest unemployment rate.

To determine which states recovered best in unemployment between April 2022 and May 2022, WalletHub used the unemployment rate between May 2022 and May 2019 and the unemployment rate from April 2022 to May 2022 and then used the average to figure their rankings.

When compared to 2019, the study found that the May 2022 unemployment rate has decreased by 23% from 46,082 unemployed people to 35,359 unemployed people this May. When compared to May 2021, the study found an unemployment decrease of 31% from over 51,000 people in May 2021 to 35,359 in May 2022.

Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Amber Shultz said in a separate statement that although there was little change, “a small increase in employment estimates from the household survey caused the unemployment rate decrease to 2.3% in May.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

Police responded Friday morning to a residence in the 400 block of S.W. Hillside Drive in south...
Police respond to south Topeka residence Friday morning
DeAna Morrison, owner of the Amused gallery in the North Topeka Arts District, puts the...
Restoration work nearing completion on ‘Old Buff’ statue in Topeka’s Cushinberry Park
FILE
All-inclusive elderly care program set to open in Emporia
Kansas cattle
Kansas offers aid to ranchers losing cattle to extreme heat