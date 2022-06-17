Friday forecast: The heat continues, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues for the next 8 days. The only question will be whether or not highs will be in the low-mid 90s or mid-upper 90s and even reaching the triple digits.

Storms last night developed well up to the north in the evening hours with some of the storms pushing across extreme northeast KS early in the morning. Most of the activity will be out of the area by sunrise with decreasing clouds this morning. This will set up a dry weather pattern for a while.

While one model is indicating a very low chance for a pop up shower/storm Saturday evening near I-35, the next best chance for rain likely won’t be until Tuesday night. Even this timeframe remains uncertain so this will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 66 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Father’s Day Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

The 90s continue all of next week with a chance Wednesday has low 90s MAYBE upper 80s in some spots depending on how much cloud cover there is and IF any rain lingers into the day from Tuesday night.

Taking Action:

Heat is the #1 weather related killer (not tornadoes) so this heat wave needs to be taken seriously as it is likely to last the rest of the month. Drink plenty of water even if you’re swimming at a pool, keep your pets safe by keeping them hydrated and in a shelter. If you don’t have access to AC, go somewhere that does (movie theater, library, friend’s house).

Not much rain is expected the next 8 days with the next best chance Tuesday night.



