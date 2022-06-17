Advertisement

Friday forecast: The heat continues, stay cool

Heat indices 100-110 the next 8 days
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues for the next 8 days. The only question will be whether or not highs will be in the low-mid 90s or mid-upper 90s and even reaching the triple digits.

Storms last night developed well up to the north in the evening hours with some of the storms pushing across extreme northeast KS early in the morning. Most of the activity will be out of the area by sunrise with decreasing clouds this morning. This will set up a dry weather pattern for a while.

While one model is indicating a very low chance for a pop up shower/storm Saturday evening near I-35, the next best chance for rain likely won’t be until Tuesday night. Even this timeframe remains uncertain so this will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 66
Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 66(WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Father’s Day Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

The 90s continue all of next week with a chance Wednesday has low 90s MAYBE upper 80s in some spots depending on how much cloud cover there is and IF any rain lingers into the day from Tuesday night.

Taking Action:

  1. Heat is the #1 weather related killer (not tornadoes) so this heat wave needs to be taken seriously as it is likely to last the rest of the month. Drink plenty of water even if you’re swimming at a pool, keep your pets safe by keeping them hydrated and in a shelter. If you don’t have access to AC, go somewhere that does (movie theater, library, friend’s house).
  2. Not much rain is expected the next 8 days with the next best chance Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

Stay cool and stay safe
The heat continues
Slight Risk of severe weather near and north of I-70 this evening
Slight Risk of severe weather this evening
Hot today, severe weather risk this evening. Stay weather aware and stay cool
Storm risk this evening
Hot today, severe weather risk this evening. Stay weather aware and stay cool
Thursday forecast: Hot today, storms this evening