Advertisement

Douglas Co. deputies warn of fake warrant scam circulating area

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are warning residents of a scam circulating the area which uses the name of current and retired deputies to fool the resident into thinking they are paying fake warrant fees.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 17, to warn residents of a scam circulating the area which several residents have reported.

Deputies noted that residents have gotten calls from someone using the name of current and retired deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. They said multiple residents have reported someone scammed them out of $1,000 in gift cards with the aggressive calls.

The Sheriff’s Office said if someone does present themselves to a resident as a deputy and states the resident has legal issues and needs to pay - then they are attempting to pull a scam.

Deputies said they know it can be worrisome when a resident is contacted in this way if they do not have much experience with the legal system. They said if residents are contacted by someone who reports being from the Sheriff’s Office, to do the following:

  • Let the caller know you will hang up and call right back to verify their identity
  • Call the Sheriff’s Office’s main number at 785-841-0007 to verify the caller’s name and if they indeed contacted you - do not call the number the caller provided.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that if residents believe they have been a victim of a scam, they should contact the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at 785-296-2215.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

I-470 and 29th traffic lights
Hit-and-run at I-470 and 29th St.
Officers close the westbound ramps of I-470 at 29th St. after traffic lights fail on June 17,...
I-470 ramp closed at 29th St. after hit-and-run
FILE - (Source: Pixabay)
Davids calls on President to reopen oil refineries, lower gas prices
Police responded Friday morning to a residence in the 400 block of S.W. Hillside Drive in south...
Police respond to south Topeka residence Friday morning