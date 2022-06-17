Douglas Co. deputies warn of fake warrant scam circulating area

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are warning residents of a scam circulating the area which uses the name of current and retired deputies to fool the resident into thinking they are paying fake warrant fees.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 17, to warn residents of a scam circulating the area which several residents have reported.

Deputies noted that residents have gotten calls from someone using the name of current and retired deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. They said multiple residents have reported someone scammed them out of $1,000 in gift cards with the aggressive calls.

The Sheriff’s Office said if someone does present themselves to a resident as a deputy and states the resident has legal issues and needs to pay - then they are attempting to pull a scam.

Deputies said they know it can be worrisome when a resident is contacted in this way if they do not have much experience with the legal system. They said if residents are contacted by someone who reports being from the Sheriff’s Office, to do the following:

Let the caller know you will hang up and call right back to verify their identity

Call the Sheriff’s Office’s main number at 785-841-0007 to verify the caller’s name and if they indeed contacted you - do not call the number the caller provided.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that if residents believe they have been a victim of a scam, they should contact the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at 785-296-2215.

