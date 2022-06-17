Davids calls on President to reopen oil refineries, lower gas prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids has called on President Joe Biden to reopen recently closed oil refineries to help lower the nation’s gas prices.

On Friday, June 17, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) said she joined Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) to call on President Joe Biden to help reopen recently idled oil refineries.

Rep. Davids said the move would increase refinery capacity temporarily and lower the cost of gas without sacrificing long-term clean energy production goals.

Davids noted that she has repeatedly urged the President and Congressional leaders to move forward on long-term energy and inflation solutions - including fixing supply chains, making more goods state-side, and investing in a clean energy economy.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, domestic refining capacity has decreased to 17.9 million barrels per day - almost as low as it was in 2010. At the same time, Davids said global refining capacity has decreased by 3 million barrels per day, even as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Davids noted that the shortage of oil refining capacity has been the result of an unprecedented wave of refinery closures as demand for fuel tanked during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many refineries could come back online quickly with the right aid.

The Congresswoman said she and her colleagues urged Biden to take action in a new resolution.

“In order to ensure sufficient refining capacity to reduce fuel prices and prevent fuel shortages in the near term, the President should use authorities granted him by the Defense Production Act of 1950 to provide targeted technical and financial assistance to restart certain idled refineries for a limited time,” the Representatives said.

Davids indicated that the resolution’s short-term increase in capacity is meant to address the current price increase consumers face while also avoiding long-term impacts on climate.

“Restarting idled American oil refineries for a limited time could reduce gas prices and cool inflationary pressures without endangering our climate goals,” the Reps. said.

Davids said she has been focused on lowering costs for Kansans - including gas prices:

She successfully pushed the IRS to increase a tax break for small business owners and self-employed folks who rely on a vehicle for their business.

She voted to crack down on price gouging by oil and gas companies, who have made record profits in 2022, despite rising gas prices.

She introduced legislation to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year, which would save Kansans 18 cents per gallon at a time when gas prices are reaching new highs.

After she voted for bipartisan sanctions against Russian oil, she called on President Biden to take immediate action to protect American consumers from uncertainty and rising prices, including temporarily suspending the federal gas tax.

Following her calls to take action on rising gas prices last fall, President Biden released 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve . He has now authorized the largest release in history: 1 million barrels a day for six months.

She remains committed to long-term energy and inflation solutions, releasing an inflation action plan last week with the New Democrat Coalition that’s been called Congress’s “best inflation plan yet.”

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

