Cleanup continues in Marysville and Blue Rapids after Saturday storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Josh Winslow and his son Keagan wanted a closer look at the storm rolling in Saturday.

“We go to the south of town here and sit up on top of the hill usually and watch the storms come in,” said Josh Winslow, a resident of Blue Rapids, “and you can’t exactly see the whole town but you can see the valley a lot and as that rolled in it just went from a nice day to the town just went black. Pretty much just wiped out everything. You could see some of the stuff just going along and then it was just rain and just went crazy from there.”

A pure wall of water heading their way made them think twice about staying.

“It was pretty crazy,” said Josh. “Things were just a snapping and going away. I lost one building and some electrical poles, but it could’ve been worse.”

“It was pretty cool to see it and then watch the whole wall of rain come up,” said Josh’s son Keagan Winslow, “and we were sitting there and all this comes up so we hurried up and came down here.”

And several days later folks are still cleaning up debris. Tanner Whiting is the Public Works Director for Blue Rapids and says most of the storm damage is trees.

“We are worrying about getting people’s stuff off of their yards and off people’s houses and out of the trees and then we’ll move down to the park. they had pretty significant damage down there,” said Whiting.

Whiting says as long as the long process is being helped by the community then the cleanup will go a lot faster.

“We directed citizens, if they could, to put their storm damage in their yards near the streets and we are coming around picking it up,” said Whiting. “We are getting huge help from all volunteers and people just donating their trucks and skid loaders and if we didn’t have them. we’d be doing this for months.”

Marysville also suffered storm damage including roof damage to one building downtown, roof damage to the Marshall County Health Department building on Broadway and a collapsed wall of the Pepsi building also downtown. Austin St. John is Administrator for the City of Marysville and says they too are dealing with mostly tree damage and debris.

“A few buildings got damaged, but its been mostly trees and it’s not just limbs, its been whole trees that have been knocked down and that’s taken up the majority of our cleanup effort,” said St. John.

The cleanup in Marysville will likely take through the end of the month, but the community is stepping up to help get their city back to how they remember it.

“It was just line after line after line and truck after truck and trailer after trailer getting cleaned up and it’s great to see people working together to get this community cleaned up,” said St. John. “It’s making things go a lot faster. It’s making it a lot easier for the crews that are out there cleaning the streets up to get things done.”

Saturday’s storm provided yet another opportunity for the Kansas standard of neighbor helping neighbor prove itself once again.

