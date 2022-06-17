Advertisement

Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say

A 1-year-old child is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night.
By Alexis Cortez, David Baker, Gray News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Firefighters say a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub at an Arizona home Thursday night, and the child’s babysitter is in custody.

Arizona’s Family reports the toddler was found at a home in El Mirage, which is northwest of Phoenix.

Police said 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen, so she left the baby alone in the bathtub.

Investigators said when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child, who was airlifted to the hospital.

Police confirmed late Thursday night the babysitter is in custody for child neglect.

The babysitter was watching two other kids, ages 3 and 7, who are siblings of the 1-year-old, investigators said.

As of Friday morning, police said the young boy is in extremely critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher...
Jill Biden: ‘It’s up to Congress to act’ on gun safety laws
Kansas unemployment recovery 5th best in the United States in recent WalletHub study.
Kansas ranks 5th for best unemployment recovery in recent study
Kansas cattle
Kansas offers aid to ranchers losing cattle to extreme heat
The KANSASWORKKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair begins October 27 and will continue through the 29th.
Upcoming KANSASWORKS job fair to highlight state agency openings
First lady Jill Biden addressed the issue during the National Parent Teacher Association...
First lady talks about impact of school shootings on classrooms