All-inclusive elderly care program set to open in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An all-inclusive elderly care program is set to open in Emporia at the end of the month.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says members will host a ribbon-cutting for Midland Care’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly - PACE - Center at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

The Chamber noted that the PACE Center can be found at 1632 Industrial Rd. at the Flinthills Mall. It said member Midland Care will host an Open House in conjunction with the ribbon-cutting between 4 and 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served with no RSVP necessary.

The Chamber said PACE is a comprehensive not-for-profit health care program meant to help adults 55 and older stay in their homes and in their communities. It said the innovative program is covered by over 100 local providers in 32 states - including Midland Care in Kansas.

According to the Chamber, the PACE model of care was created in 1973 to help the Asian-American community in San Francisco care for its elders in their own homes. For these families, it said putting their elders in nursing homes was not a culturally appropriate solution. It said local organizations stepped up to meet the need by pioneering a way to offer a broad array of medical services using home care and adult day care settings.

The Chamber said PACE has been available in Northeast Kansas since 2017 - when Midland Care opened the 37th program in the U.S. It said Midland Care is a not-for-profit community-based organization that provides options for families with challenging health care needs.

For more information, contact the Emporia Chamber at 620-342-1600.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.