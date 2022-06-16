World’s oldest living chimpanzee to celebrate 68th birthday at Sunset Zoo on Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The world’s current oldest-known living chimpanzee, is living her best life at Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo.

Susie the Chimpanzee turns 68 years old this month, and the keepers at the Sunset Zoo have planned a birthday bash to celebrate.

In the wild, chimpanzees typically live into their 40s, so Susie has surpassed that, along with setting the record, for oldest chimp to have a baby back when she was 56 years old.

Susie will celebrate her birthday with her chimpanzee friends, with special treats including mini birthday cupcakes.

“What we will do, is we’ll wrap a bunch of presents, and we will put treats in them. We’ll do streamers. We will do happy birthday signs. It’s a lot of fun.” Sunset Zoo head keeper, Savannah Brethauer says.

The party for Susie the chimpanzee’s 68th birthday will be held Monday, June 20th from 10:00 am to 10:30 am, and is open to the public, regular zoo admission fees apply.

