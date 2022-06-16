Wednesday’s Child - Douglass and Jaycee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Children this week are a pair of brothers who need a loving, supportive family. Lori Hutchinson spends time with younger, energetic Jaycee and reserved older brother Douglass.

The boys lives together now and adoption would insure it stays that way. They’d thrive in a happy home with parents who are patient and loving.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

