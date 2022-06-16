U.S. Senate passes historic legislation to care for nation’s veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has passed the first bill in the nation’s history to deliver all generations of toxic-exposed veterans the care they earned and deserve.

On Thursday, June 16, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the Senate passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022. He said he introduced the legislation with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) as ranking member and chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Moran noted that the legislation overwhelmingly passed the Senate with an 84-14 vote. It will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote and if passed will head to the desk of President Joe Biden for his signature.

“As a nation, we recognize the physical, obvious wounds of war,” Moran said. “We are improving our ability to recognize and treat the mental wounds of war, though we still have a long ways to go. No longer can we ignore the wounds of war from toxic exposures. Veterans suffering from toxic exposures have been relying on a broken system cobbled together through decades of patchwork fixes that often leaves them without health care or benefits. Today, the Senate took a consequential step to right this wrong by passing the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. This legislation will provide comprehensive relief for all generations of veterans, from Agent Orange to the 3.5 million post-9/11 veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments. Our nation’s veterans and their families will no longer have to fear being turned away from the VA for illnesses related to toxic exposures.”

“Passing bipartisan toxic exposure legislation has been a priority for Sen. Tester and me, and I appreciate his leadership on this issue,” Moran continued. “Thank you to Heath Robinson’s family and all the veterans and advocates for their input and commitment to get this long-overdue bill passed through the Senate. I urge the House to quickly pass the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act and send it to the President’s desk to be signed into law.”

Moran said the legislation would deliver all generations of toxic-exposed veterans their earned health care and benefits under the Department of Veterans Affairs for the first time in history. For over a year, he said he and Tester led negotiations between Democrats, Republicans, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, Ranking Member Mike Bost, the Biden Administration, Veterans Service Organizations and advocates.

“The Senate took a historic step today to deliver all eras of veterans their earned support through passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act,” said Sen. Tester. “For hundreds of thousands of veterans, generations of our all-volunteer military and their families—this bill is putting us on a path to finally recognizing the toxic wounds of war. This bill is the legislation we envisioned when we set out to right the wrongs to our toxic-exposed veterans, and I’m grateful to Ranking Member Jerry Moran, our committee colleagues, Veterans Service Organizations, veterans’ advocates, and the Biden Administration for making this possible. Our men and women in uniform held up their end of the bargain, and I’m proud we’re holding up ours.”

Moran noted that the bill was named after Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson who was deployed to Kosovo and Iraq with the Ohio National Guard. He died in 2020 from toxic exposure as a result of his military service. Among its many priorities, he said the bill would:

Expand VA health care eligibility to Post-9/11 combat veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans;

Create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure;

Add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to VA’s list of service presumptions;

Expand presumptions related to Agent Orange exposure;

Includes Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa, and Johnston Atoll as locations for Agent Orange exposure;

Strengthen federal research on toxic exposure;

Improve VA’s resources for toxic-exposed veterans and training for VA health care and benefits professionals; and

Set VA and veterans up for success by investing in: VA claims processing; VA’s workforce; and VA health care facilities.



As leaders of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Moran said he and Tester have long been dedicated to finding a path forward for unaddressed toxic exposure issues alongside Veterans Service Organizations. He said they also remain committed to delivering comprehensive relief to all generations of toxic-exposed veterans.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

