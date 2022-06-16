Ukrainian Vocalist focus of Topeka Music Week’s refugee benefit concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Topeka’s “Topeka Music Week,” starting July 8 and will run through July 16, will feature a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees.

A vocalist from Ukraine, Mariia Ratman, is scheduled to sing at the concert many songs in both English and Ukrainian. She traveled to Topeka to escape War in Ukraine.

“I’m honored to be performing during Topeka Music Week, to support my fellow Ukrainians who have come to the area as refugees,” Ratman said. “I sang in multiple bands back home before the war and am excited to be on stage again doing what I love, especially when I can help people at the same time.”

Along with Ratman’s performance, many Ukrainian natives have decided to share their stories of traveling to the U.S. and highlight the dangerous struggles Ukrainian refugees have endured.

“Since we formed earlier this year, the Topeka Refugee Task Force has helped bring close to 30 Ukrainians to the area, allowing them to escape war and find some semblance of peace,” said Yana Ross, a native of Ukraine who moved to Topeka 16 years ago. “Our work is not done. In fact, finding ways to support those refugees once they have relocated is a big part of our efforts. The Topeka community has truly been amazing with assisting the task force, and I know this benefit concert is going to be yet another example of locals’ generosity.”

The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. and will finish at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. The doors open at 6 p.m. and Ukraine natives will start sharing their stories from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ratman will begin her performance at 7 p.m. with more than a dozen selected songs.

It will take place at The Beacon, located at 420 SW 9th St.

“This event will be a first for The Beacon, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve as the venue for this incredible cause,” said Shelby Irick, co-owner of the venue. “We expect hundreds to turn out on July 10 to hear from Ratman and other native Ukrainians, so be sure to purchase tickets soon because space is limited. Our team looks forward to hosting and making this benefit concert a success!”

According to Visit Topeka, tickets can be purchased at the venue for $20. The price of the ticket will include admission to the concert, one complimentary beverage, and a treat that Hazel Hill Chocolate will provide.

“When I heard community members wanted to put together a Topeka Music Week concert specifically to support Ukrainian refugees, I was blown away,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “This community is amazing, and I’m so proud to see this music-week performance come to life. I hope this year’s Topeka Music Week exceeds expectations. We are going to have acts from around the world sharing their talents right here at home.”

Topeka’s music week will also feature performances at Evergy Plaza, NOTO’s Redbud Park, Jayhawk Theatre, Happy Basset Barrel House, and more. Other activities throughout Music Week will include the Fiesta Mexicana, filled with Spanish-language performances, and Country Stampede, which is a three-day outdoor country music festival hosted at the Heartland Motorsports Park.

Find out more at Visit Topeka’s website.

