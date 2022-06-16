Advertisement

Topeka Zoo extends Dinosaurs Alive! with Dino Parade

FILE - Dinosaurs came alive at the Topeka Zoo Friday as the third major exhibit for the city’s Dino Days officially opened.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has extended Dinosaurs Alive! with a Dino Parade to celebrate the prehistoric creatures.

The recent influx of dinosaurs in the Capitol City seems to have been spared from extinction for a little while longer as the Topeka Zoo says guests have another 2 weeks to travel back in time to the Prehistoric age with Dinosaurs Alive!

Animatronic dinosaurs ready for Topeka Zoo’s debut of “Dinosaurs Alive”

The Topeka Zoo said Dinosaurs Alive! has been extended from June 30 to July 17. It said guests will have another chance to discover different time periods, admire the magnitude of a T-Rex and learn more about “modern dinosaurs.”

Since the experience opened in March, the Zoo said Dinosaurs Alive! has brought the park more than 116,700 visitors.

On July 2, the Zoo also said guests are invited to celebrate the final stretch of the event with a Dino Parade through the park. It said dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages will be able to gather by the giraffes and orangutans at 9:30 a.m. dressed in their best costumes or with decorated strollers and wagons as parade floats.

The Zoo noted that the parade will tour the park and take a behind-the-scenes route rarely seen by visitors. It said all participants will get a free Topeka Dino Days patch and will have a chance to win a free membership for Best Costume and Best Float.

According to Zoo staff, Dinosaurs Alive! and the Dino Parade are included in the price of admission, however, Zoo members will be able to enter for free.

