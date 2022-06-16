Topeka AMR gives tips on how to be safe in the sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As the temperatures rise, so do the chances of experiencing heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Heat stroke is a true medical emergency medical care, they would not be sweating at all, you’ll stop sweating at that point. You will have little cramps and their level of consciousness changes where they are not making any sense to you,” said Amy Gamble, AMR.

Gamble says you can take several precautions to prevent heat-related illness.

“Take breaks, go inside if you are already developing a headache you need to go inside for the day and avoid the heat at all, drink lots of fluids with electrolytes and no sugar drinks like sodas or alcohol.”

Gamble says if air conditioning isn’t an option, misting fans and cool wet towels work.

Whether it’s 90 degrees or past 100 degrees, anyone can be in jeopardy.

“With acclamation if you are just not used to it at all that ones thing but if its’ 90 and it’s hot you can still get those symptoms it’s going to happen faster when it’s hotter outside,” she said.

She says even medics take precautions when battling the heat.

“Kind of forcing our crews to drink quite a bit of fluid even if they arent thirsty and that is something someone else can do too is to drink a couple of sips every 15 to 20 minutes when we are on our down time we are sitting with our air conditioning to stay cool, wet rags on our necks help too”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.