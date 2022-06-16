Thursday forecast: Hot today, storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While some areas were able to cool down yesterday with highs in the 80s, all of northeast KS will be back in the 90s today. There also remains a risk for (severe) storms this evening.

This evening’s storm chance will certainly be something to monitor because models are offering up different scenarios. The short term models are indicating either completely dry conditions through 8pm while the other one has storms developing in north-central KS between 6pm-8pm. As for the medium and long range models, either the storms remain along HWY 36 or stay in southeast Nebraska. This is a situation where if you’re north of I-70, be ready for storms after 6pm but know there’s a scenario where all the storms stay in Nebraska.

Temperature-wise it remains hot, the question continues whether or not highs will be in the low-mid 90s or reach the mid-upper 90s or even triple digits for the next 8 days so that’s why most of the 8 day is in the mid 90s and the forecast will be adjusted as needed.

One factor that will make it feel even worse today through Saturday will be less wind compared to the last couple days with gusts only 15 to 20 mph meaning sustained winds will likely be 5-10 mph. Heat indices the next 8 days will generally be in the upper 90s to as high as 107°.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 66 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of storms near the Nebraska border after 6pm. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance of scattered storms mainly north of I-70 and before midnight. Severe weather is likely IF storms develop. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S/E around 5 mph (higher gusts from the storms).

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

This weekend remains in the 90s with stronger winds Sunday vs Saturday. There also remains a very low chance for storms late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours however due to low confidence on this occurring will leave it dry for now.

The next best chance for rain will likely be Tuesday night with on and off showers/storms through Wednesday night although at least at this point, most of Wednesday will end up being dry.

Taking Action:

Heat is the #1 weather related killer (not tornadoes) so this heat wave needs to be taken seriously as it is likely to last the rest of the month. Drink plenty of water even if you’re swimming at a pool, keep your pets safe by keeping them hydrated and in a shelter. If you don’t have access to AC, go somewhere that does (movie theater, library, friend’s house).

This evening’s storm chance comes with low confidence on whether or not storms develop. IF storms develop there remains higher confidence that most of the storms remain north of I-70 and the highest risk for severe weather will occur before midnight.



Mainly a hail/wind risk with storms 6pm to midnight (low risk for a tornado). There remains low confidence on IF storms even develop in the first place or if storms remain in southeast Nebraska so stay updated on the latest forecast today (SPC/WIBW)

