Crews work to clear accident at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear an accident at an intersection along Highway 24 which was previously the site of a fatal accident.

According to an alert from the emergency alert system Everbridge, slow-moving traffic is expected along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George in Pottawatomie Co. due to a recent accident.

The alert, which came in just before 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, noted that a temporary redirection of traffic is possible and that drivers should use caution.

The same intersection was the scene of the fatal crash that killed Abby Stous, 38, of Manhattan, just over a month ago on May 13.

One person has been life-flighted from the scene, however, no other information has been released.

This is a developing story, 13 NEWS is on the scene.

