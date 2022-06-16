Advertisement

Crews work to clear accident at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection

Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on June 16, 2022.(WIBW/Becky Goff)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear an accident at an intersection along Highway 24 which was previously the site of a fatal accident.

According to an alert from the emergency alert system Everbridge, slow-moving traffic is expected along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George in Pottawatomie Co. due to a recent accident.

The alert, which came in just before 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, noted that a temporary redirection of traffic is possible and that drivers should use caution.

The same intersection was the scene of the fatal crash that killed Abby Stous, 38, of Manhattan, just over a month ago on May 13.

One person has been life-flighted from the scene, however, no other information has been released.

This is a developing story, 13 NEWS is on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE
Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire
3300 block of SE Girard
Shooting victim dropped off at hospital; Topeka Police investigating

Latest News

The KCK police department is opening up about a suspected fentanyl overdose and how fast a...
‘I knew I was dying’: How 5 rounds of Narcan possibly saved KCK police officer’s life
‘I knew I was dying’ how five rounds of Narcan possibly saved KCK police officer
FILE - Making sure veterans are taken care of from possible toxic exposure after fighting...
U.S. Senate passes historic legislation to care for nation’s veterans
Watching Your Wallet: Paying for rising college costs