Slight Risk of severe weather this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After another hot afternoon, there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms after 5 PM, especially for areas near the Nebraska border. If storms develop, some could become strong to severe with large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with storms this evening (WIBW)

The thunderstorms should move east or southeast throughout the evening, but most of the activity is expected to remain near or north of I-70. Any lingering rain should be moving out by midnight, and Friday is looking dry. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will once again warm into the mid 90s for Friday afternoon.

This weekend is shaping up to be mainly sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southerly winds may become a bit breezy for Father’s Day on Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures look to get even hotter early next week with highs in the upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday. There is a slight chance of storms by the middle of next week.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny; hot. High 96. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: An isolated thunderstorm possible. Low 73. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 94. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Father’s Day: Sunny; breezy. High 95. Winds S at 10 to 20, gusting up to 25 mph.

