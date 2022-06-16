Advertisement

Slight Risk of severe weather this evening

Storms are most likely near and north of I-70
Slight Risk of severe weather near and north of I-70 this evening
Slight Risk of severe weather near and north of I-70 this evening(SPC/WIBW)
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After another hot afternoon, there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms after 5 PM, especially for areas near the Nebraska border. If storms develop, some could become strong to severe with large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with storms this evening
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with storms this evening(WIBW)

The thunderstorms should move east or southeast throughout the evening, but most of the activity is expected to remain near or north of I-70. Any lingering rain should be moving out by midnight, and Friday is looking dry. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will once again warm into the mid 90s for Friday afternoon.

This weekend is shaping up to be mainly sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southerly winds may become a bit breezy for Father’s Day on Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures look to get even hotter early next week with highs in the upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday. There is a slight chance of storms by the middle of next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny; hot. High 96. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: An isolated thunderstorm possible. Low 73. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 94. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Father’s Day: Sunny; breezy. High 95. Winds S at 10 to 20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE
Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire
3300 block of SE Girard
Shooting victim dropped off at hospital; Topeka Police investigating

Latest News

Hot today, severe weather risk this evening. Stay weather aware and stay cool
Storm risk this evening
Hot today, severe weather risk this evening. Stay weather aware and stay cool
Thursday forecast: Hot today, storms this evening
Slight chance of storms this evening
Cold front today, storm chance this evening
Stay cool with heat indices in the 90s and triple digits all week
Hot this week