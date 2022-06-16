Advertisement

Shooting victim dropped off at hospital; Topeka Police investigating

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident.

TPD watch commander Lt. Mike Hren said a man was dropped off at the hospital just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man had a gunshot wound to his foot.

It’s believed the man was injured in the 3300 block of SE Girard. Hren said officers were just arriving on the scene to investigate circumstances surrounding how the man was injured.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will post updated information as it becomes available.

