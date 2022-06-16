Patrick Mahomes participates in World Cup announcement
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those who were waiting with bated breath to hear if Kansas City was going to be a World Cup host city saw a familiar face just after the announcement.
Patrick Mahomes - who, of course, plays a different type of football than what will be played during the World Cup - chimed in with the following just after it was announced that KCMO will indeed be a host city:
The message appeared to be pre-recorded. It was very similar to what the Chiefs posted on Twitter a little later.
Mahomes himself also posted on Twitter with a very enthusiastic, “LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOO.”
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.