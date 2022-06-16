Advertisement

Officers search for clues after Manhattan apartment sustains $100K in damage

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police officers are looking for clues after a Manhattan apartment sustained around$100,000 in damage.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that officers filed criminal damage to property report just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The report notes that officers were called to the 700 block of Highland Ridge Dr. with reports of criminal damage to an apartment. The report listed MH Development and a 52-year-old female as the victims.

According to the report, damaged items include carpet, light fixtures, walls, a refrigerator, doors, cabinets, couch, mattress, glass tables, dresser, weight bench, and more.

RCPD said the total monetary loss associated with the case is around $100,000.

