NWS: EF2 tornado touched down in Manhattan on Saturday

FILE - Riley Co. officials say straight line winds clocked at around 100 mph were responsible...
FILE - Riley Co. officials say straight line winds clocked at around 100 mph were responsible for extensive damage in Manhattan from the June 11th storm.(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A follow-up survey for the National Weather Service found an EF2 tornado did in fact hit Manhattan near the K-State campus on Saturday evening.

On Thursday, June 16, the National Weather Service says a new damage survey found a short tornado path near the east side of the Kansas State University campus.

The survey rated the tornado an EF2 with estimated peak winds of 115 miles per hour. It said the tornado was about 50-yards wide and was on the ground for about half a mile. It lasted for about two minutes.

The survey summary noted that the debris pattern from some homes was sent northwest with mud and debris evident on the south face of some homes along the path. It said the path was very short and given speed and movement, would have only lasted between one and two minutes at most.

Originally, straight-line winds had been blamed for the damage.

