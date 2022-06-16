Advertisement

MHK’s Spirit of the Holiday’s Lighted Parade wins award for best annual event

Manhattan's Spirit of the Holiday's Lighted Parade wins Reader's Choice award for best annual...
Manhattan's Spirit of the Holiday's Lighted Parade wins Reader's Choice award for best annual event in MHK(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Although it’s not quite July, for Downtown Manhattan Inc, it feels like Christmas in July.

The Manhattan Spirit of the Holiday’s Lighted Parade has been named Reader’s Choice Best of the Best Annual Event by the Manhattan Mercury.

For 20 years, businesses and organizations from around Manhattan have decorated floats and lit up downtown for the winter holiday season.

Each year the parade has gained more entries, bringing cheer to the families gathered along the parade route.

“We love seeing the families that come down and just pack Poyntz Avenue. It’s just the best feeling in the world. I tear up every year, it’s well worth the five months of planning time.” Downtown Manhattan Inc executive director, Gina Snyder says.

If you would like to participate in the 2022 parade, contact Downtown Manhattan Inc at DowntownMHK.com for details on how to enter your float.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
3300 block of SE Girard
Shooting victim dropped off at hospital; Topeka Police investigating
FILE
Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire

Latest News

Visit Topeka’s “Topeka Music Week,” starting July 8 and will run through July 16, will feature...
Ukrainian Vocalist focus of Topeka Music Week’s refugee benefit concert
13 News at Six
Susie the Chimp will celebrate 68th Birthday with party on Monday at Sunset Zoo
World’s oldest living chimpanzee to celebrate 68th birthday at Sunset Zoo on Monday
Life-flight helicopter
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection