MHK’s Spirit of the Holiday’s Lighted Parade wins award for best annual event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Although it’s not quite July, for Downtown Manhattan Inc, it feels like Christmas in July.

The Manhattan Spirit of the Holiday’s Lighted Parade has been named Reader’s Choice Best of the Best Annual Event by the Manhattan Mercury.

For 20 years, businesses and organizations from around Manhattan have decorated floats and lit up downtown for the winter holiday season.

Each year the parade has gained more entries, bringing cheer to the families gathered along the parade route.

“We love seeing the families that come down and just pack Poyntz Avenue. It’s just the best feeling in the world. I tear up every year, it’s well worth the five months of planning time.” Downtown Manhattan Inc executive director, Gina Snyder says.

If you would like to participate in the 2022 parade, contact Downtown Manhattan Inc at DowntownMHK.com for details on how to enter your float.

