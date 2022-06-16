Marshall urges expansion of Title 42 as Kansas officials fight fentanyl wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With nearly 15,000 fentanyl pills recently seized in Kansas City, Sen. Roger Marshall has demanded action from the CDC with a proposed expansion of Title 42.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, June 16, he questioned CDC Director Rochelle Walensky during a hearing about the fentanyl crisis wreaking havoc across Kansas.

Sen. Marshall noted that the questions come on the heels of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s seizure of nearly 15,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl during a 2-day bust. He said Wichita Police also recently seized nearly 7,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.

Additionally, on Thursday, Marshall announced his support for the Stop Fentanyl Border Crossings Act, which would expand the pandemic-related Title 42 expedited removal authority to fight the fentanyl overdose epidemic which has resulted from drugs smuggling across the border.

“Thanks to our inhumane open border policies every state is now a border state. In my home state of Kansas, a person dies most every day from fentanyl poisoning,” Marshall said. “This is now an epidemic. Just last week, in Kansas City, authorities seized 15,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in a two-day bust… Fentanyl precursors are made in China, then the Chinese work with cartels to process into lethal fentanyl, often lacing other opioids, marijuana, Adderall, Xanax, among others… Unfortunately, one pill can kill. And, in the case of one young student in Shawnee, Kansas, it only took half of a fake Percocet pill laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl to kill him…”

Marshall said he asked Dr. Walensky the following questions:

Would you commit to expanding Title 42 authority to turn back migrants to combat prolific drug smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to stop the flow of fentanyl that is killing Americans every day?

Fentanyl awareness groups have asked the Biden administration to track poisoning and overdose deaths similar to COVID-19 deaths. Considering this is killing more individuals aged 18-45 than COVID-19 do you believe this would be beneficial to the fight against this scourge on our communities?

On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, Marshall announced his support for the HALT Fentanyl Act, which would permanently give law enforcement the tools to help fight the crisis with a permanent placement for fentanyl-related substances on the Schedule I Controlled Substance list.

The Senator noted that a Schedule I controlled substance is a drug, substance, or other chemical which has a high potential for abuse, has no currently accepted medical value, and is subject to regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties under the Controlled Substances Act.

Marshall also indicated that fentanyl-related substances’ current Schedule I classification is temporary and set to expire later in 2022.

In May, Marshall said he and Johnson Co. Sheriff Calvin Hayden, Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill, Saline Co. Sheriff Roger Soldan, Franklin Co. Sheriff Jeff Richards, and Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse traveled to the Southern Border for briefings, tours, and meetings with border patrol officials within the Department of Homeland Security and the state of Texas. He said the trip came as Title 42 spends expiration and the fentanyl crisis grows.

Marshall also said he is a co-sponsor of the Senate resolution to designate May 10 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day. He said the resolution supports the mission and goals of National Fentanyl Awareness Day, including increasing individual and public awareness of the impact of fake or counterfeit fentanyl-related substances on families and children.

The Senator also listed the following fentanyl-related facts:

