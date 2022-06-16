Advertisement

Man arrested after biting, injuring officer with ‘large rock,’ authorities say

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to...
Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to Leavenworth County officials.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas man will be sentenced this summer after he was arrested for injuring an officer during a struggle last year.

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to a Leavenworth County prosecutor.

Authorities said Pertuz hit the officer in the head with a “large rock” and bit him during an incident in August 2021.

KCTV reports the officer saw Pertuz at a Home Depot in Leavenworth and recognized him as a person of interest. The officer said he asked Pertuz to stop, but the 22-year-old took off.

Police said Pertuz then picked up the rock as the officer was chasing him and threw it, hitting the officer in the head. The officer suffered a large laceration on their forehead.

Ultimately, Pertuz was taken into custody but not before the 22-year-old bit the officer during the struggle.

“There is not enough respect we can give for the risk officers put themselves in every day doing their job,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pertuz’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
FILE
Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire
3300 block of SE Girard
Shooting victim dropped off at hospital; Topeka Police investigating

Latest News

A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors ‘nuts,’ ‘crazy’
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
There is no relief in sight for millions of Americans currently under extreme weather warnings.
Extreme weather grips parts of US
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Jan. 6 panel wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, chairman says