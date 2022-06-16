Lake Shawnee remains on blue-green algae warning list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Lake Shawnee remains on the blue-green algae warning list for the third week straight, Clinton Lake has been removed since its water turned bright green.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Thursday, June 16, it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued updated health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

The KDHE noted that a harmful algal bloom could look like foam, scum, or paint floating on the water and colored blue, bright green, brown or red. It said blooms develop rapidly, so if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

The KDHE said toxins from blue-green algae blooms can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. It said symptoms can vary depending on the type of exposure but can include a rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headaches.

If a resident or pets come into contact with algae, the Department said they should clean the area with fresh water.

While Lake Shawnee remains on the list this week, Clinton Lake has been removed since it turned bright green on June 9.

“With the latest report from KDHE, Lake Shawnee remains under a blue-green algae warning,” said Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks + Recreation. “The levels of blue-green algae have diminished but are still high enough to merit a warning. While the lake remains open to fishing, the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will remain closed at least through Monday (the cove is always closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays). Fish may be caught but only the fillet portion should be eaten. The head and guts should be thrown away.”

The KDHE said active advisories are as follows:

Warning Big Eleven Lake - Wyandotte Co. Colwich City Lake - Sedgwick Co. Ford Co. Lake - Ford Co. Garnett Lake (north) - Anderson Co. Gathering Pond - Geary Co. Jerry Ivey Pond - Saline Co. Lake Shawnee - Shawnee Co.

Watch Marion Reservoir - Marion Co.

Lifted Clinton Lake - Douglas Co.



The KDHE noted that suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported HERE.

