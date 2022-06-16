KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating undisclosed allegations against personnel at the Junction City Police Dept.

THE KBI says its agents executed search warrants at JCPD and other police facilities in Geary County relating to an investigation started June 7. KBI says the employees involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave, and that JCPD is fully cooperating with the investigation. The agency also confirmed no arrests have been made.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, JCPD said “The Junction City Police Department is fully cooperating with the KBI during their investigation. All questions surrounding the situation will need to be directed to the KBI. No further information can be released at this time.”

